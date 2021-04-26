Published: 12:58 PM April 26, 2021

A warning is going out after people in Suffolk received a spate of scam "DHL parcel delivery" text messages.

Suffolk Trading Standards has today sent out an alert via social media about the SMS messages - some of which claim to be from Hermes as well as DHL.

Phone users in Suffolk are being warned of these fake text messages - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

Some phone providers have also messaged customers warning them to be vigilant and watch out for bogus texts.

Some of the messages say a parcel is arriving, while others claim a delivery has been missed.

All the messages have links which look like genuine tracking links - but take unsuspecting customers through to fake websites.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "These texts have been sent by criminals who have created the fake websites to look similar to the genuine websites, with the same branding, layout and font choices.

"The websites each ask you for personal information, including financial information. Do not click on the link."

The spokesman added, if you think you have provided scammers with your financial details, you should contact your bank immediately.

People are also being advised to forward the text message, including the phone number or company name, to 7726.

You can forward messages free of charge and means your phone provider can investigate the sender.

You can report all scams to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

DHL has also issued its own fraud awareness warning, and is asking for suspicious messages to be reported to it.

You can send a screenshot of the suspicious SMS to phishing-dpdhl@dhl.com, including the suspicious phone number in the message.