Warrant issued after former Suffolk man's 'no show' in court

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Suffolk man after he failed to appear for sentencing at court, charged with engaging in business while bankrupt.

Darren Palmer, 54, who used to live in Rendlesham, was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, but did not show up, resulting in Judge Martyn Levett issuing the warrant.

Palmer, who previously used the alias John Allen and now lives in London, is facing sentence over £48,000 he had been ordered by the county court to repay to a relative of his ex-partner.

As well as issuing the warrant, Judge Levett also asked for a personal victim statement on behalf of Palmer's ex-partner and whether compensation or a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act was needed.

In addition, he also wanted the production of Palmer’s bank accounts so he could conduct a better assessment of his culpability.

Sentencing has been adjourned to a later date.