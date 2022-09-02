News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Warrant issued after former Suffolk man's 'no show' in court

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:06 PM September 2, 2022
Darren Palmer

A previous mugshot of Darren Palmer. - Credit: POLICE

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Suffolk man after he failed to appear for sentencing at court, charged with engaging in business while bankrupt. 

Darren Palmer, 54, who used to live in Rendlesham, was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, but did not show up, resulting in Judge Martyn Levett issuing the warrant. 

Palmer, who previously used the alias John Allen and now lives in London, is facing sentence over £48,000 he had been ordered by the county court to repay to a relative of his ex-partner. 

As well as issuing the warrant, Judge Levett also asked for a personal victim statement on behalf of Palmer's ex-partner and whether compensation or a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act was needed. 

In addition, he also wanted the production of Palmer’s bank accounts so he could conduct a better assessment of his culpability. 

Sentencing has been adjourned to a later date. 

Suffolk
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Smokey House, in Sudbourne, is on the market for offers over £550,000

'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to Red Lodge

Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are working on a deal for Burton Albion's Gassan Ahadme

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon