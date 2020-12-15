News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News > Crime

Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl likely to be jailed

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:45 PM December 15, 2020   
The pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Wayne Ashton, of Bury St Edmunds, has been warned that he faces jail - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (December 15) was 41-year-old Wayne Ashton, of St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded guilty to four offences of sexual assault between January and September last year.

He also admitted two offences of making a total of 11 indecent images of children.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to a request by defence counsel Peter Spary to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report and a medical report.

He said his client accepted he had a sexual interest in children and needed help.

Judge Peters said the probation report would explore the issue of dangerousness and warned Ashton, who has no previous convictions, that the most obvious sentence would be immediate custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Paddy & Scott's shakes up its top team
  2. 2 'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks
  3. 3 What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Town recover to beat Brewers
  2. 5 Emergency services attempt to rescue man trapped down 10ft hole
  3. 6 Body found in Ipswich river
  4. 7 Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week
  5. 8 Covid outbreak reported at Suffolk hospice
  6. 9 'Important' milestone as GPs begin rolling out coronavirus vaccines
  7. 10 Parts of Essex to enter Tier 3 restrictions - as new strain of coronavirus confirmed

She adjourned the case until February 26.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Borough Council

Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon