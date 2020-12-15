Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl likely to be jailed

Published: 5:45 PM December 15, 2020

Wayne Ashton, of Bury St Edmunds, has been warned that he faces jail - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (December 15) was 41-year-old Wayne Ashton, of St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded guilty to four offences of sexual assault between January and September last year.

He also admitted two offences of making a total of 11 indecent images of children.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to a request by defence counsel Peter Spary to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report and a medical report.

He said his client accepted he had a sexual interest in children and needed help.

Judge Peters said the probation report would explore the issue of dangerousness and warned Ashton, who has no previous convictions, that the most obvious sentence would be immediate custody.

She adjourned the case until February 26.