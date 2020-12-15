Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl likely to be jailed
Jane Hunt
- Credit: ARCHANT
A Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced in February.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (December 15) was 41-year-old Wayne Ashton, of St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds.
He pleaded guilty to four offences of sexual assault between January and September last year.
He also admitted two offences of making a total of 11 indecent images of children.
Judge Emma Peters agreed to a request by defence counsel Peter Spary to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report and a medical report.
He said his client accepted he had a sexual interest in children and needed help.
Judge Peters said the probation report would explore the issue of dangerousness and warned Ashton, who has no previous convictions, that the most obvious sentence would be immediate custody.
Most Read
- 1 Paddy & Scott's shakes up its top team
- 2 'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks
- 3 What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?
- 4 Matchday Recap: Town recover to beat Brewers
- 5 Emergency services attempt to rescue man trapped down 10ft hole
- 6 Body found in Ipswich river
- 7 Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week
- 8 Covid outbreak reported at Suffolk hospice
- 9 'Important' milestone as GPs begin rolling out coronavirus vaccines
- 10 Parts of Essex to enter Tier 3 restrictions - as new strain of coronavirus confirmed
She adjourned the case until February 26.