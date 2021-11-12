Developer denies falsifying building work certificates for town centre flats

A building company director has denied providing false building work completion certificates during the sale of 36 flats in a Suffolk town.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday was Wayne Murfet, 39, of Freckenham Road, Ely

He pleaded not guilty to making or supplying articles for use in fraud on or before October 11, 2018, in relation to 36 false certificates of completion of building works, intending they would be used in the conveyancing of 36 flats at 146-148 High Street, Newmarket.

Murfet and Lors Homes Ltd also denied fraud by failing to disclose to the purchasers of six flats at 146-148 High Street that building works had not been certified as complete by the building control department of West Suffolk Council.

Murfet also denied providing a false certificate of completion of building works, intending it would be relied upon during the conveyancing of a house at Plot 8, The Paddocks, Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, Newmarket.

Murfet and Murfet (Burrough Green) Ltd also denied failing to disclose to the purchaser of Plot 8, Brinkley Road, Burroughs Green, Newmarket that building works at the property had not been certified as complete by the building control department of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between October 2018 and August 2019.

The trial of Murfet and his two companies, which is expected to last ten days, will get underway on February 13, 2023.