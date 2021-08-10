News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burglar broke in to ex-friend's home while victim slept

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:45 AM August 10, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Wayne Read, of Haverhill, was jailed for 876 days - Credit: Archant

A burglar who broke into the home of a former friend at night while he was asleep has been jailed for more than two years.

The victim was in bed at his home in Trefoil Court, Haverhill, at around 10pm when he heard a noise and went downstairs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He saw Wayne Read, who he knew as a former work colleague and someone he used to drink socially in his utility room and asked him what he was doing, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

Read replied: “It’s only me,” and when the victim asked him to return some cigarettes and tobacco which had been on a table, he swore at him and ran off laughing.

In a statement, the victim said he was shocked when he recognised the intruder as a former friend.

Read, 38, of Dalham Place, Haverhill, admitted burglary on July 6 this year and was jailed for 876 days.

Joanne Eley, for Read, said he had mental health issues and had started drinking and using heroin after he lost his job and he and his wife separated.

She said he was remorseful and had intended to go to the victim’s home to talk to him and not to steal from him.

Haverhill News

