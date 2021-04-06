News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two welcome signs have been stolen from West Stow

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:11 PM April 6, 2021   
Two welcome signs have been stolen from West Stow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two welcome signs have been stolen from West Stow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two welcome signs from West Stow near Bury St Edmunds have been stolen.

The plastic signs were stolen at some point between 3pm on Saturday, March 20 and 12pm on Sunday, March 21. 

The first sign was taken from Jude's Ferry Bridge and the other sign was located at Hurdle Drove. 

Both signs had the message 'Welcome to West Row - Home of the Roman treasure' on them. 

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone who has any information about the two signs to come forward and quote the crime reference number 37/13856/21. 





