43-year-old who bit off part of man's finger avoids jail

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2022
Wesley Harrington, a 43-year-old Bury St Edmunds man, has been given a suspended prison sentence

A 43-year-old Bury St Edmunds man who bit off part of a man’s finger during a fight has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Following the attack by Wesley Harrington a neighbour picked up the end of the left ring finger that had been bitten off but doctors were unable to reattach it, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Harrington, of Banks Walk, Bury St Edmunds, admitted unlawful wounding and was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also banned from contacting the victim or going to his address in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds for five years.

David Baird, prosecuting, said Harrington had gone to the victim’s home with a woman in November 2019 and a fight had started after the victim asked Harrington, who was sitting in a car, what he was looking at.

Harrington had got out of the car and after the victim swung a punch at him which missed he grabbed him in a bear hug and bit off the top of his finger.

Andrew Thompson for Harrington said his client had no convictions for violence or public order matters for more than 25 years.

