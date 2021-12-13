News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug dealer who stashed £11k of cannabis in Deliveroo bag jailed

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:52 PM December 13, 2021
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Darren Jones was found with a kilo of cannabis, worth £11,000 in a Deliveroo bag. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A dealer who supplied cannabis to large parts of Essex stored £11,000 worth of the drug in a Deliveroo bag in his garage, a court has heard. 

Jailing 43-year-old Darren Jones for 14 months, Recorder Graham Huston said he had been working full time as a cannabis dealer and knew the risk he was running.

“It was a deliberate decision made by you and you were fully aware of the consequences,” said the judge.

Jones, 43, of Pine Road, West Bergholt, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court heard that Jones was stopped in a car during a routine police check and was arrested after police found a small number of cannabis wraps and £1,900 in his possession.

During a search of his house officers found a Deliveroo bag containing a kilo of cannabis with a street value of £11,000.

A download of his phone showed he’d been supplying cannabis to large parts of Essex including Clacton, Witham and Colchester.

The court heard that Jones had been a heavy cannabis user but hadn’t used the drug since his arrest.

He was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

