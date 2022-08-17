Door smashed and jewellery stolen during burglary at west Suffolk home

A burglar smashed a back door of a home in west Suffolk and stole jewellery from within - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars smashed their way through the door of a west Suffolk home and stole jewellery.

The incident happened between 6pm and 9.30pm yesterday (August 16) in Orbell Avenue, Little Wratting near Haverhill.

According to Suffolk police, an unknown intruder gained entry to the home by smashing the back door.

An untidy search was then conducted and items of jewellery were stolen.

Police say the intruder turned on all the house lights during the burglary.

Officers are keen to ask whether any witnesses saw the home with lights off or on.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/52712/22.