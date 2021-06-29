Teenager among three arrested in Newmarket drugs raid

Published: 2:25 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM June 29, 2021

Officers from the Scorpion team raided an address in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy was among three people arrested after police raided a property in Newmarket.

Officers from Suffolk police's Scorpion team carried out a search of the address in Weston Way on Monday, June 28.

Cash, mobile phones and knives were recovered inside.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, both from Newmarket, were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 17-year-old boy, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The man has since been bailed to return to police on October 1. The woman and the boy remain in custody.

Those with concerns over drug-use in their community are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.