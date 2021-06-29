News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenager among three arrested in Newmarket drugs raid

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:25 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 3:44 PM June 29, 2021
Officers from the Scorpion Team raided an address in Newmarket

Officers from the Scorpion team raided an address in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy was among three people arrested after police raided a property in Newmarket.

Officers from Suffolk police's Scorpion team carried out a search of the address in Weston Way on Monday, June 28.

Cash, mobile phones and knives were recovered inside.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, both from Newmarket, were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. 

The 17-year-old boy, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The man has since been bailed to return to police on October 1. The woman and the boy remain in custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
  2. 2 Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail
  3. 3 Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?
  1. 4 Ipswich complete signing of Salford keeper Hladky
  2. 5 Mobile hairdresser stole £3,000 from vulnerable customer
  3. 6 'True country boy' who loved life on the land dies aged 79
  4. 7 Row over plans for new cafe and entrance to park
  5. 8 Portsmouth boss reveals Ipswich have spoken to Jacobs
  6. 9 Mapped: New data reveals Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
  7. 10 Truck firm 'excited' about £5million investment in HQ

Those with concerns over drug-use in their community are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran has told people to "mind their own business" over construction works at his home near Framlingham

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Matt Penney during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Exclusive

Ipswich Town close in on two more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Hadleigh, formerly known as the Donkey, could be demolished

Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon