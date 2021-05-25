Do you recognise this duo caught on CCTV camera?

Published: 4:49 PM May 25, 2021

CCTV has been released following criminal damage at the underpass and the adjoining multi-storey car park in Parkway, Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Suffolk police

CCTV images of two individuals have been released by Suffolk police following incidents of criminal damage in Bury St Edmunds.

The incidents in the underpass and the adjoining multi-storey car park in Parkway happened at some point between 7.30pm on Friday, April 9 and 8.30am on Saturday, April 10.

During these times, a light casing was removed from the down ramp between level 11 and level 10 within the car park.

Two laminated signs, which were screwed to the wall, were also removed from the underpass. They were left in their original position by the individuals but were later removed by unknown means.

Suffolk officers would like to speak to the two individuals pictured in the CCTV images about the incidents as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the two people in the CCTV images, or who has any information about the incidents, is asked to contact Suffolk police, by calling 101, quoting crime reference: 37/26135/21