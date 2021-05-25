Do you recognise this duo caught on CCTV camera?
- Credit: Suffolk police
CCTV images of two individuals have been released by Suffolk police following incidents of criminal damage in Bury St Edmunds.
The incidents in the underpass and the adjoining multi-storey car park in Parkway happened at some point between 7.30pm on Friday, April 9 and 8.30am on Saturday, April 10.
During these times, a light casing was removed from the down ramp between level 11 and level 10 within the car park.
Two laminated signs, which were screwed to the wall, were also removed from the underpass. They were left in their original position by the individuals but were later removed by unknown means.
Suffolk officers would like to speak to the two individuals pictured in the CCTV images about the incidents as they may be able to help with the investigation.
Anyone who believes they recognise the two people in the CCTV images, or who has any information about the incidents, is asked to contact Suffolk police, by calling 101, quoting crime reference: 37/26135/21
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why
- 2 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
- 3 'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield
- 4 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
- 5 Three people jailed for life for the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley
- 6 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
- 7 Suffolk's hedgehogs 'are in trouble'- here's how you can help save them
- 8 Ex-Premier League defender among new additions to Town backroom staff
- 9 New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer
- 10 'I didn't play the way I ought to play' - Finidi George reveals Ipswich Town regret