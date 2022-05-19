Man in white van exposes himself to woman in Woodbridge

The incident happened on Warren Hill Road in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A man in a white van has indecently exposed himself to a woman in central Woodbridge.

The incident occurred at around 6.40am on Thursday, May 19 in Warren Hill Road.

A woman in her late 20s was walking down the road in the direction of Ipswich when she was beckoned over by a male driver in a small white van.

She approached the vehicle, and once she was alongside it, he committed a lewd act while exposing himself to her.

The man is described as white, around 25 years old He is of a slim build, has short brown/black hair and a clean-shaven face.

Suffolk police would like anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information, images or footage which could help the investigation to contact them quoting crime reference 37/30586/22.

