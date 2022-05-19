News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man in white van exposes himself to woman in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:40 PM May 19, 2022
The incident happened on Warren Hill Road in Woodbridge

The incident happened on Warren Hill Road in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A man in a white van has indecently exposed himself to a woman in central Woodbridge. 

The incident occurred at around 6.40am on Thursday, May 19 in Warren Hill Road. 

A woman in her late 20s was walking down the road in the direction of Ipswich when she was beckoned over by a male driver in a small white van.

She approached the vehicle, and once she was alongside it, he committed a lewd act while exposing himself to her. 

The man is described as white, around 25 years old He is of a slim build, has short brown/black hair and a clean-shaven face. 

Suffolk police would like anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information, images or footage which could help the investigation to contact them quoting crime reference 37/30586/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

