Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Published: 8:00 AM July 31, 2021

Here is the full list of people who have been jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A street dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of class A drugs and a young couple found with more than 500 wraps of crack cocaine have been jailed this week.

Ben Senior

The 21-year-old from Essex has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, ketamine and steroids.

Senior was searched by police after they received intelligence regarding two cars on March 7, 2019, and noted a blue Mini Cooper parked in De Vere Road, Earls Colne, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ben Senior was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Essex Police

A Volkswagen Scirocco, driven by Senior, then joined the Mini and officers approached the car to carry out a search.

Officers found 16 wraps of cannabis in the container, and £9,450 in cash, 17 bags of cocaine, one bag of ketamine, and two 10ml vials of testosterone were discovered in a further search of the vehicle.

Prosecutor Stephen Rose said the minimum street value of the drugs located in the Volkswagen was £6,786 and Senior's home was then searched and officers found two bags of cocaine, worth £352, and relevant paraphernalia.

Warwick Foreman

The 52-year-old has been jailed for a total of 21 weeks after he was convicted in relation to livestock worrying in Brantham that prompted 11 sheep to be put down.

This comes after four incidents last year in the village.

On August 9, two sheep were found by a sheep owner in Brantham and were so severely injured they both had to be put down.

Warwick Foreman was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Suffolk police

There were a further three incidents where multiple sheep had to be put down following brutal attacks.

As part of the investigation, police managed to secure DNA saliva swabs from both dogs. It found a match to the ear of one of the fatally injured sheep.

The sentence also includes an offence where he was also convicted of taking a tractor without the owner's consent and caused damage to the trailer.

Foreman, of Compton Road in Colchester, was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was also banned from driving – for a third time – for a period of two years.

James Cooper

Cooper, who stole £25,000 from his grandmother to fund his gambling and cocaine addictions, has been jailed for two years.

This comes after the 26-year-old was handed a suspended sentence in January after he admitted to stealing £18,000 from his grandmother.

James Cooper was jailed for a total of two years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Several months later in June this year his grandmother, who was retired, discovered a further £6,000 was missing from her bank account and noticed the transactions mimicked the previous withdrawals by her grandson, Daniel Setter, prosecuting, said.

Cooper, of Mann’s Court, Elmswell, was jailed on Friday at Ipswich Crown Court for 12 months for the recent theft of £6,000 with a further 12 months to consecutively for the breach of the suspended sentence.

Rudi Ullah and Farrhin Rahman

The couple, who were found asleep in a car containing more than 500 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in a Suffolk village, have been locked up for more than five years in total.

The Audi was blocking the driveway of a house in Main Road, Little Glemham on August 23, 2018.

On arrival police found one of the tyres had blown out and when a check and when officers carried out a check it was discovered it had been stolen several days prior in London with fake number plates.

Rudi Ullah (left) and Farrhin Rahman were locked up at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Rahman's bag was searched by police and inside was found 552 wraps of heroin and high purity crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000 as well as £461 cash and a knife.

Ullah’s fingerprint was found on the back of one of the false number plates on the car and on one of the banknotes in the bag with the drugs.

Ullah was sentenced to 40 months detention in a young offenders’ institution and Rahman was given 24 months.