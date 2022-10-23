Public artwork moved to new home after vandal attacks
- Credit: Richard Cornwell
A much-loved public artwork has been moved to a new home after repeated attacks by vandals.
The Wicker family has left its site in the Spa Gardens on Felixstowe seafront - and been moved two miles away to the grounds of Felixstowe Museum, next to Landguard Fort.
The decision to move the life-size pieces made from wicker by artist Tracy Barritt-Brown to Landguard was made after the latest vandalism attack last month.
The incident saw the hand wrenched off the mother figure pushing a pram, which had also been bent, along with one of the male sculptures - despite the figures being reinforced with metal rods.
In June, disgusted residents took to social media after discovering some of the family members had been decapitated, with council gardeners eventually locating the missing body parts and returning them to the artist.
Ms Barritt-Brown held talks with Felixstowe Town Council about what to do with the artwork, which shows the family on a summer walk.
She said of the options suggested, moving them to Felixstowe Museum seemed the best - though she did not favour moving the sculpture as this could make it less accessible to the public.
“It gets to the stage where I think ‘am I wasting my time in repairing them?’ I just wish they (the vandals) would leave them alone,” she said.