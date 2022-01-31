News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested in connection with two indecent exposures in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:55 AM January 31, 2022
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

A man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of indecent exposure in Wickham Market. - Credit: Archant

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of indecent exposure in Wickham Market.

One reported incident took place on Boarder Cot Lane on Sunday, January 23 while another took place on Thong Hall Road about 20 minutes later

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male aged, 42, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure on Saturday, January 29, and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Plan of the site

StayCation

Glamping pods and shepherd huts proposed in holiday site expansion

Toby Lown

person
Scott Fraser pictured after the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town reject bid for midfielder Fraser but no Matete move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
New signing Dominic Thompson at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
BUSINESS - CHAMBERS PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 16.7.10 Autonomy Software entrepreneur Mike Lynch My

Updated

Suffolk entrepreneur Mike Lynch loses $5bn fraud case with Hewlett Packard

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon