Man arrested in connection with two indecent exposures in Suffolk village

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of indecent exposure in Wickham Market.

One reported incident took place on Boarder Cot Lane on Sunday, January 23 while another took place on Thong Hall Road about 20 minutes later.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male aged, 42, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure on Saturday, January 29, and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

