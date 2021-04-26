News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cement mixers stolen in Wickhambrook storage container break-in

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:49 PM April 26, 2021   
Storage lockers were broken into on Giffords Lane, Wickhambrook

Numerous storage containers were burgled in Wickhambrook. 

Disc cutters, cement mixers and hydraulic breakers were stolen from Giffords Lane sometime between 12pm on Saturday and 7.15am this morning. 

If you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/21025/21 via its website or call 101.  

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999. 

