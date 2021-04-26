Cement mixers stolen in Wickhambrook storage container break-in

Published: 6:49 PM April 26, 2021

Storage lockers were broken into on Giffords Lane, Wickhambrook - Credit: Google Street View

Numerous storage containers were burgled in Wickhambrook.

Disc cutters, cement mixers and hydraulic breakers were stolen from Giffords Lane sometime between 12pm on Saturday and 7.15am this morning.

If you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/21025/21 via its website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.