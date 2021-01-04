News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Burglars on the prowl after spate of shed and garage thefts

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 5:56 PM January 4, 2021   
Burglar using a crowbar to break into a house at night (stock image) Picture: MAUDIB/GETTY IMAGES/I

Suffolk police have warned about a spate of outbuilding burglaries in Suffolk. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prowling burglars are stealing items from garden sheds and garages in Suffolk, police have revealed after a spate of thefts.

In the most recent incident, an orange and black ride-on lawn mower - a Kubota BX231, registration AE20 BYU - was stolen from a barn over the New Year period in the village of Wickhambrook.

A Kubota BX231 lawn mower was stolen from a barn in Wickhambrook over the New Year period.

A Kubota BX231 lawn mower was stolen from a barn in Wickhambrook over the New Year period. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Officers in Suffolk are appealing for witnesses to that specific incident, which happened some time between 4.30pm on Thursday, December 31 and 10am on Sunday, January 3, at a property in Baxters Green.

However, they are also urging residents and businesses to check all outbuildings are secure in light of the thefts.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting crime reference 37/371/21, or visit this website.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Covid-19 rates still rising in Suffolk, with 2,100 cases in a week

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

New McDonald's branch proposed for retail park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon