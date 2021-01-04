Burglars on the prowl after spate of shed and garage thefts

Published: 5:56 PM January 4, 2021

Suffolk police have warned about a spate of outbuilding burglaries in Suffolk. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prowling burglars are stealing items from garden sheds and garages in Suffolk, police have revealed after a spate of thefts.

In the most recent incident, an orange and black ride-on lawn mower - a Kubota BX231, registration AE20 BYU - was stolen from a barn over the New Year period in the village of Wickhambrook.

A Kubota BX231 lawn mower was stolen from a barn in Wickhambrook over the New Year period. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Officers in Suffolk are appealing for witnesses to that specific incident, which happened some time between 4.30pm on Thursday, December 31 and 10am on Sunday, January 3, at a property in Baxters Green.

However, they are also urging residents and businesses to check all outbuildings are secure in light of the thefts.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting crime reference 37/371/21, or visit this website.