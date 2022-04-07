News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Window damaged after being shot with air gun in west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:12 PM April 7, 2022
A window in the Suffolk village of Beck Row is thought to have been hit with an air pellet

A window in the Suffolk village of Beck Row is thought to have been hit with an air pellet - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary 

A window in a village in west Suffolk has been damaged after being shot at with an airgun. 

The incident happened on Barleycorn Way in Beck Row, near Mildenhall at approximately 7pm on Sunday, March 27.

Suffolk polices believe the windowpane was damaged after being hit by a pellet from an air rifle. 

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information relating to the incident contact them quoting crime reference 37/18592/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Lakenheath News

Don't Miss

Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Faye are set to take over The Ram in Hadleigh

New landlords poised to take on historic Hadleigh pub

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person