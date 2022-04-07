Window damaged after being shot with air gun in west Suffolk village

A window in the Suffolk village of Beck Row is thought to have been hit with an air pellet - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A window in a village in west Suffolk has been damaged after being shot at with an airgun.

The incident happened on Barleycorn Way in Beck Row, near Mildenhall at approximately 7pm on Sunday, March 27.

Suffolk polices believe the windowpane was damaged after being hit by a pellet from an air rifle.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information relating to the incident contact them quoting crime reference 37/18592/22.

