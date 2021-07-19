Police investigate after woman discovers ball bearing beside shattered patio door glass
A patio-door window was damaged in Haverhill - possibly by a ball-bearing gun.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Churchill Avenue, which happened at around 7pm on Friday, July 16.
After hearing the bang, the homeowner found the glass in her rear patio-door had shattered, but held together.
When she inspected it, she found a small hole in in the window and a small ball bearing nearby, possibly like the type fired from a gas-powered ball-bearing gun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 37/38765/21.
You can get in touch via the website, email Jack.Oakley2@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 2 Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham
- 3 'We will deliver a Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues
- 4 Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk
- 5 What Covid rules are changing from July 19?
- 6 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
- 7 Suffolk town set for new restaurant and takeaway
- 8 Work starts on first phase of 150-home estate in village
- 9 Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'
- 10 Town's Stevenage friendly tomorrow cancelled