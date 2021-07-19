Published: 2:30 PM July 19, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a patio-door window was damaged in Haverhill (stock image)

A patio-door window was damaged in Haverhill - possibly by a ball-bearing gun.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Churchill Avenue, which happened at around 7pm on Friday, July 16.

After hearing the bang, the homeowner found the glass in her rear patio-door had shattered, but held together.

When she inspected it, she found a small hole in in the window and a small ball bearing nearby, possibly like the type fired from a gas-powered ball-bearing gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 37/38765/21.

You can get in touch via the website, email Jack.Oakley2@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form.