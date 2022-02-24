News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Window smashed and metal stolen from business near Bury St Edmunds

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:58 AM February 24, 2022
The incident happened in Grove Lane, in Stanton 

The incident happened in Grove Lane, in Stanton - Credit: Google Maps

A quantity of metal has been stolen from a business near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in Grove Lane, in Stanton, between 5.30pm on Tuesday 22, and 8am on February 23. 

It is thought that the suspects gained access to the property by smashing a window, where they then stole the metal. 

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or vehicles in the area at the times indicated.

If you think you saw something, contact Suffolk police quoting Crime reference number 11315/22.

