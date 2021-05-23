Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Published: 3:03 PM May 23, 2021

Officers have been patrolling in Witham after the alleged incident (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A woman was left with serious injuries after being allegedly set upon by a group of teenagers in a late-night attack in Witham.

High-visibility officers have been patrolling in Church Street on Sunday after the incident was reported in the area at around 10.40pm on Saturday.

It is believed that the woman approached a group of teenagers causing a disturbance outside her home and asked them to move away from the area.

The woman was then allegedly assaulted by the group and suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Essex Police believes there may have been a total of six teenagers involved in the incident.

They are all described as being white and around 15 to 16 years of age.

District Commander for Braintree and Uttlesford, Chief Inspector Colin Cox, said: "This was a shocking attack by a group of young individuals who left a woman lying in the street alone and injured.

"Although we understand that those living in the area will find this alarming, I would like to reassure the community that incidents such as this are rare and that our teams will be investigating all possible leads to identify these individuals.

"My Community Policing & Town Team officers, alongside those from Witham Community Special Constables, will be conducting high visibility patrols across the area and will challenge all individuals who seek to act in ways that are simply unacceptable."

Anyone with information related to the incident or has dashcam or doorbell footage of the area is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/96795/21.