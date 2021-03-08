Appeal for witnesses after two-car crash causes damage to road sign

Published: 4:54 PM March 8, 2021

Police are seeking witnesses after the crash in Stanway, Essex - Credit: Matthew Usher

Witnesses are being sought after a crash involving two cars resulted in damage to a road sign in Essex.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a dark coloured Fiat Doblo were involved in the crash on the A1124 at Stanway on Wednesday, February 24 at 4.45pm.

No injuries were reported but the Fiat Doblo left the scene before officers arrived.

Essex Police said they are keen to speak to the driver of the Fiat and have asked to be contacted on 101, quoting 852 of February 24.

The force added that it is also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident or captured the crash on dash cam.

People can submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.