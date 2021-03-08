News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Appeal for witnesses after two-car crash causes damage to road sign

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:54 PM March 8, 2021   
Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Police are seeking witnesses after the crash in Stanway, Essex - Credit: Matthew Usher

Witnesses are being sought after a crash involving two cars resulted in damage to a road sign in Essex. 

A Vauxhall Corsa and a dark coloured Fiat Doblo were involved in the crash on the A1124 at Stanway on Wednesday, February 24 at 4.45pm. 

No injuries were reported but the Fiat Doblo left the scene before officers arrived. 

Essex Police said they are keen to speak to the driver of the Fiat and have asked to be contacted on 101, quoting 852 of February 24. 

The force added that it is also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident or captured the crash on dash cam. 

People can submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
  3. 3 'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk
  1. 4 Village pub plans dining experience expansion
  2. 5 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
  3. 6 'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for Lincoln clash
  4. 7 Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village
  5. 8 Everything you need to know about East Anglia’s secret underground hideaway 
  6. 9 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  7. 10 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The public will now be able to drive to Tendring Council car parks to visit Clacton seafront Picture

Beachgoers fined for refusing to pack up chairs and blankets

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Part of the site off Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield that has been turned down for development by t

Planning and Development

'Landmark' refusal of 18 homes in Suffolk village aided by community

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon