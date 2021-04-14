Witnesses sought after four-vehicle crash in east Suffolk

Published: 12:57 PM April 14, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash - Credit: Archant

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a four-vehicle crash in Snape last week which involved three cars and a lorry.

The crash happened on Thursday, April 8, just before 4pm at the junction of the A1094 with Church Road in Snape.

No-one was seriously hurt in the collision, police said.

The vehicles involved were a silver Mercedes, a Citroen Picasso, a grey XF Jaguar, and a HGV lorry.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage that captured the collision and/or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 242 of April 8, 2021.

Alternatively, contact police online here via the Suffolk police website.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here.