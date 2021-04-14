News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Witnesses sought after four-vehicle crash in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:57 PM April 14, 2021   
Five car crash on Snape Road in Friston

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash - Credit: Archant

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a four-vehicle crash in Snape last week which involved three cars and a lorry. 

The crash happened on Thursday, April 8, just before 4pm at the junction of the A1094 with Church Road in Snape.

No-one was seriously hurt in the collision, police said. 

The vehicles involved were a silver Mercedes, a Citroen Picasso, a grey XF Jaguar, and a HGV lorry.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage that captured the collision and/or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 242 of April 8, 2021. 

Alternatively, contact police online here via the Suffolk police website

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon