East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman accused of keeping brothels in Newmarket and Haverhill

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:58 AM November 20, 2021
Work to imporve Haverhill town centre will start next week Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Lan Zhu has appeared in court charged with keeping brothels in Haverhill High Street (pictured) and Newmarket - Credit: Archant

A woman has appeared in court accused of keeping two brothels in Haverhill and Newmarket, laundering money and human trafficking. 

Lan Zhu, 48, of Kelsey Crescent, Cambridge, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face five charges between 2018 and 2019. 

Zhu is facing two counts of keeping a brothel between January 1, 2018, and April 12, 2019, one in Haverhill at Golden Herb massage in the town's High Street and the other at Superherb Acupuncture in Newmarket's High Street. 

She has also been charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possessing criminal property, namely money, and concealing, transferring, disguising, or converting money obtained from criminal proceedings. 

Zhu did not enter any pleas to the charges at the short preliminary hearing. 

She was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 17 for her plea and trial preparation hearing. 


Suffolk Magistrates Court
Haverhill News
Newmarket News

