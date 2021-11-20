Woman accused of keeping brothels in Newmarket and Haverhill
- Credit: Archant
A woman has appeared in court accused of keeping two brothels in Haverhill and Newmarket, laundering money and human trafficking.
Lan Zhu, 48, of Kelsey Crescent, Cambridge, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face five charges between 2018 and 2019.
Zhu is facing two counts of keeping a brothel between January 1, 2018, and April 12, 2019, one in Haverhill at Golden Herb massage in the town's High Street and the other at Superherb Acupuncture in Newmarket's High Street.
She has also been charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possessing criminal property, namely money, and concealing, transferring, disguising, or converting money obtained from criminal proceedings.
Zhu did not enter any pleas to the charges at the short preliminary hearing.
She was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 17 for her plea and trial preparation hearing.
Most Read
- 1 Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 2 Woman knocked unconscious while walking her dog near football ground
- 3 Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex
- 4 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
- 5 Victim thanks officer after man who sexually assaulted her is jailed
- 6 A14 reopens eight hours after lorry overturns
- 7 12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk
- 8 Police concerned for welfare of missing 39-year-old man
- 9 Cook reveals his techniques for keeping large squad happy
- 10 Giant bronze statue 'The Yoxman' arrives next to A12 at Yoxford