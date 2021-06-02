Woman allegedly assaulted down country lane in Rendlesham Forest

Published: 3:04 PM June 2, 2021

A woman has allegedly been assaulted in Rendlesham Forest and police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 26, during early evening and happened in a lane leading to Capel St Andrew, near the main visitor entrance to the forest.

It is believed those involved in the incident are known to each other.

One possible witness officers are keen to speak with was a white male, aged in his late 30s, with fair coloured hair, who was wearing glasses and driving a white pick-up truck at the time.

A 33 year old male has also been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries, to answer at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre on June 26.

Anyone who saw the incident should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime number 37/27841/21