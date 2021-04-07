News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman assaulted in home by four men and one wielding machete

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 10:50 AM April 7, 2021   
Essex Police officer Becky had a two decade career before being diagnosed with breast cancer

A woman in her 40s has been assaulted in her home in Clacton by a group of four men, one of whom is believed to have been carrying a machete. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman in her 40s has been assaulted in her own home by a group of four men in Clacton, with one believed to have been armed with a machete. 

The victim answered a knock on her door in Cavendish Drive, Clacton, at around 10.20pm last night, with four men entering the property.

They assaulted the woman and one of the men is believed to have been carrying a machete. 

The group carried out a messy search of the bedroom, but were disturbed by other people in the house and fled the scene. 

Detectives from Essex Police are keen to trace a light-coloured Volkswagen Passat estate that was in the area at the time.

If you were in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious, or have CCTV or dashcam footage which would have been covering Flatford Drive, please get in touch with police.

Call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/61283/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
  2. 2 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
  3. 3 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
  1. 4 'The gaffer will soon work out who he can and can't trust' - Judge on Town's stuttering play-off bid
  2. 5 Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals
  3. 6 Readers show they are from Suffolk without actually telling us they are
  4. 7 'There isn't a single player I would be upset to see go' - Town fans on last eight games and summer ahead
  5. 8 Lobster, fillet steak and 'the best chips ever' on menu at revamped pub
  6. 9 Petition against 'unfair' horse riding beach ban signed by 4,000 people
  7. 10 Fuller Flavour: 'The worst crop of players to ever don an Ipswich Town shirt'

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.




Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon