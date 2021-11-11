Woman forced out of vehicle and assaulted in Colchester
Published: 7:43 AM November 11, 2021
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A woman in her 20s was forced out of her vehicle before being assaulted in Colchester.
The incident happened in Eight Acre Lane in the town at around 12.40am on Friday, November 5.
The woman was taken out of her vehicle and into a nearby home before being assaulted.
A 19-year-old woman from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, common assault and malicious communications.
She has been bailed until December 6.
However, detectives are still appealing for anyone who saw anything in the area, has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them quoting the crime reference number 42/254147/21.
Essex Police can be reached on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
