Woman arrested after assaulting a police officer in west Suffolk village

Police were called to an assault in Red Lodge last night where a woman then assaulted a police officer. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A woman has been arrested after assaulting a police officer in a west Suffolk village.

The incident happened last night in Red Lodge near Newmarket after police were called to an initial assault that happened earlier in the evening.

The woman was arrested for the first assault and while police dealt with the suspect, she assaulted an officer.

#NRT5 tonight arrested a female in #RedLodge for an assualt that happened earlier in the evening. Whilst dealing with the suspect, she has assaulted an officer and has been further arrested. All are ok, but we will not tolerate this behaviour. #Arrested #988 #975 pic.twitter.com/1TZqOKmEcl — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) April 22, 2022

She was then further arrested for this incident.

In a tweet by Mildenhall Police, the force said: "All are ok, but we will not tolerate this behaviour."

