Woman arrested after assaulting a police officer in west Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:48 AM April 22, 2022
Police were called to an assault in Red Lodge last night

Police were called to an assault in Red Lodge last night where a woman then assaulted a police officer. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A woman has been arrested after assaulting a police officer in a west Suffolk village.

The incident happened last night in Red Lodge near Newmarket after police were called to an initial assault that happened earlier in the evening.

The woman was arrested for the first assault and while police dealt with the suspect, she assaulted an officer.

She was then further arrested for this incident.

In a tweet by Mildenhall Police, the force said: "All are ok, but we will not tolerate this behaviour."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News

