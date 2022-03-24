19-year-old charged with assault after 'rare' incident in residential road

A 19-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident in a residential road in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 22.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Solie Essla, of Forest Road, Colchester, has been charged with attempted GBH, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon.

She is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, March 24.

Chief superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare in Colchester and the town remains a safe place in which to live and work.

“We do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public but you can expect to see a continued visible police presence in the Greenstead area in the coming days.

“If you have any concerns or any information, please come and speak to one of our officers.”

Essex Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, or who has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force quoting the incident 769 of March 22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.