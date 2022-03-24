19-year-old charged with assault after 'rare' incident in residential road
- Credit: Essex Police
A 19-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident in a residential road in Colchester.
Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 22.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Solie Essla, of Forest Road, Colchester, has been charged with attempted GBH, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon.
She is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, March 24.
Chief superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare in Colchester and the town remains a safe place in which to live and work.
“We do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public but you can expect to see a continued visible police presence in the Greenstead area in the coming days.
Most Read
- 1 Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich
- 2 Helicopter search for man in balaclava following serious assault
- 3 Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
- 4 7 family friendly pubs to visit in Suffolk
- 5 Celina is beginning to purr... but will he be at Town next season?
- 6 Town council responds to plans for 279 homes on farmland
- 7 Pair charged with 44 offences between them after thefts from Suffolk farms
- 8 Legal advisors' warning over council's homes decision
- 9 Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12
- 10 £1.4m purpose-built SEND centre opens in east Suffolk
“If you have any concerns or any information, please come and speak to one of our officers.”
Essex Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, or who has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force quoting the incident 769 of March 22.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.