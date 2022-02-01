Woman denies stealing printer cartridges and will face trial

Amy McDonagh pleaded not guilty to 16 offences at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 24-year-old woman accused of stealing thousands of pounds worth of printer cartridges will take place next year.

Amy McDonagh, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday charged with a string of shoplifting offences across East Anglia totalling £11,000.

She pleaded not guilty to 16 offences of theft which took place in May, June and July of last year.

McDonagh was arrested by officers from Suffolk police on January 2 following an investigation led by Norfolk's Operation Solve Team, working with officers in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged.

In Norfolk, McDonagh is accused of stealing:

Clothing worth £381 from Next at Longwater on May 26, 2021

Nicorette products to the value of £326 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on June 4, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £300 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on June 6, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £420 from Morrisons in Victoria Road, Diss on June 8, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £399 from Tesco at Harwick Road in King’s Lynn on June 14, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £621.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on June 14, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £433.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on June 19, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £345 from Sainsbury’s at Forest Retail Park, Thetford on June 21, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £3,513 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on July 5, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £1,500 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on July 8, 2021

In Suffolk, McDonagh is accused of stealing:

Two rolls of Gorilla tape worth £22 from Homebase in Bury St Edmunds on June 9, 2021

In Cambridgeshire, McDonagh is accused of stealing:

Printer ink cartridges worth £1,500 from Currys in Newmarket Road, Cambridge on June 6, 2021

Razor blades worth £480 belonging to Tesco in Cromerwell Road, Wisbech on June 19, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £650 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on June 23, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £600 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on July 5, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £312 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on July 6, 2021

McDonagh’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place in February next year.