Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street

Published: 6:57 PM April 24, 2021

Police have launched an attempted murder probe after a woman was found unconscious and critically injured in a seaside village street.

The woman was found collapsed in Beach Road, Jaywick, following reports of a disturbance at about 10.30pm on Friday.

The woman, who was aged about 40, had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Essex Police arrested two local women aged 20 and 25, along with a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old man, from London, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two local men were also arrested in connection with the incident – a 28-year-old man on suspicion of affray and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage but has since been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, leading the investigation, said: “What happened last night will understandably cause the community concerns but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"Our officers remain at the scene that is linked to the incident and I would urge anyone who has information to approach our officers and pass on anything that may help our investigation.”

Detectives would like to speak to witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.

Contact the major crime team by calling 101 and quoting Incident 1370 of April 23, or visit essex.police.uk.