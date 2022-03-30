Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy

Bernice Warren appeared at Ipswich magistrates charged with having sex with a dog - Credit: ARCHANT

A woman has been given a six-month suspended sentence for having sex with a dog and possessing pornographic images of a person having oral sex with the same animal.

Bernice Warren, 37, of Jubilee Terrace, Elmswell, appeared before Ipswich magistrates on Wednesday charged with the sexual offences in relation to a dog named Buddy between September 2019 and April 2020.

She pleaded guilty to the offences, which took place at Elmswell.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, asked magistrates to consider Warren’s guilty plea and said that the offences were not "on the highest scale for culpability".

The defendant was also described as being of previous good character.

As well as the six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, Warren was ordered to sign on the Sexual Offenders' Register and pay £867 in costs.