News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman hands cash to fraudsters in McDonald's car park in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:47 PM June 20, 2022
The incidents happened outside the McDonald's in Sudbury

The incidents happened outside the McDonald's in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A woman handed cash to bogus couriers in the car park of the McDonald's in Sudbury.

The incident happened outside the restaurant on the Chilton industrial estate on two occasions.

The first incident happened at about 12.45pm on Tuesday, June 7, with the second at about 3.30pm the following day.

Anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/35680/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police name 39-year-old man who died after crashing car into lorry on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Miley and Bobby playing on Felixstowe beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk records UK's highest temperature as beachgoers flock to the coast

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon