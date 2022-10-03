News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman has purse containing £600 stolen in distraction theft at home

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:03 PM October 3, 2022
The distraction theft happened at a home in Haverhill, west Suffolk

The distraction theft happened at a home in Haverhill, west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A woman had a purse containing £600 stolen in a distraction theft at her home in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at 4.15pm on Friday at an address in Mount Road, Haverhill.

A man entered a home uninvited and  asked the resident for money to undertake some gardening work.

To get rid of him, she gave him £200.

However, after he had left she discovered that a purse containing £600 had been taken.

No gardening work was done.

The man who entered the house is described as white, in his mid 40s, with short dark hair and wearing a dark puffer-style jacket and jeans.

Another man stayed outside the property.

It is believed the men were driving a white van, possibly a Ford Transit, with a light bar on the roof. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/62801/22.

