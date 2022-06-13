Woman held by the throat by man outside east Suffolk pub

A woman was held by the throat outside a pub in Leiston High Street - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was held by the throat in a series of assaults outside a pub in an east Suffolk town.

The incident happened at about 12.05am on Sunday, June 5 in the High Street in Leiston near The Royal Standard pub and Leiston Sound and Vision.

A man aged in his 20s was involved in an altercation with a woman, also in her 20s.

The man then reportedly held the woman by the throat.

He was then approached by a second man who, after a verbal altercation, held him by the throat.

A third man then punched the first man in the face, causing bruising.

The third man is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall, aged in in his late 20s, of a skinny build, with ginger, curly hair and a bushy beard.

Anyone who witnessed either assault, or the altercation prior, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/34521/22.