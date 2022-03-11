News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman gets suspended sentence after drugs found hidden in her body

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM March 11, 2022
Lawrence Bugeja admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage at Ipswich Crown Court.

Police officers investigated because of the smell of cannabis in the car, Ipswich Crown Court was told

A 24-year-old Colchester woman who hid wraps of cocaine and heroin in her vagina has been given a suspended prison sentence.

A police officer stopped a BMW in the area of St Michael’s estate in Colchester during lockdown in April 2020 and carried out a drug search after noticing the smell of cannabis coming from the car, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Tlainy Smith-Reid was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car and seven wraps of heroin were found in her handbag.

She was taken to Nelson Road, Colchester, where she was living with a relative and during a strip search, 17 wraps of cocaine and 29 wraps of heroin wrapped in cling film were found hidden in her vagina, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

The drugs had an estimated street value of between £780 and £1,400.

Smith Reid admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

She was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, a four-month curfew and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard that her partner had been involved with drugs and had panicked when he saw police and handed them to Smith-Reid.

