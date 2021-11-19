Woman knocked unconscious while walking her dog near football ground

The woman was knocked unconscious outside Bloomfields, the home of Needham Market FC (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A woman was struck in the head and knocked unconscious while she was walking her dog in Needham Market.

The incident happened outside Bloomfields, the home ground of Needham Market FC, between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Tuesday.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was walking with her dog in a field near the stadium when she was struck on the head by something, causing her to lose consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, there was no sign of anyone nearby and nothing had been removed or stolen.

The woman suffered a lump to the side of her face and bruising.

Inspector Neil McKay, of Suffolk police, said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation and are working with the victim to understand the circumstances of this incident.

"Officers have been carrying out patrols in a bid to speak with regular dog walkers in the area who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us."