Woman in 60s needs stitches after being bitten on arm by Alsatian

Published: 12:10 PM June 1, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Lavenham (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A woman in her 60s was left needing stitches after being bitten on the arm by an Alsatian in Lavenham.

The incident happened at around 11.20am in Bears Lane on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

An Alsatian dog, which was on a lead, was being walked by two people, aged in their 50s, and two younger-looking adults.

The dog then lunged at a woman and bit her on her left arm.

She needed six stitches for the wound.

The dog owners were apologetic and assisted the victim, although no details were exchanged.

Anyone with information related to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28429/21.