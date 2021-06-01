Woman in 60s needs stitches after being bitten on arm by Alsatian
Published: 12:10 PM June 1, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
A woman in her 60s was left needing stitches after being bitten on the arm by an Alsatian in Lavenham.
The incident happened at around 11.20am in Bears Lane on Sunday, Suffolk police said.
An Alsatian dog, which was on a lead, was being walked by two people, aged in their 50s, and two younger-looking adults.
The dog then lunged at a woman and bit her on her left arm.
She needed six stitches for the wound.
The dog owners were apologetic and assisted the victim, although no details were exchanged.
Anyone with information related to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28429/21.
Most Read
- 1 'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting director on Town transfer target
- 2 Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years
- 3 Woman in her 50s dies in caravan blaze
- 4 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
- 5 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
- 6 4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone
- 7 Car fire causes A12 closure
- 8 'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton
- 9 Commercial vehicles fined £100k on Suffolk's roads in just four months
- 10 Man treated for leg injuries after two-car crash