Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Suffolk prison
Published: 7:30 AM June 16, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The trial of a woman accused of trying to smuggle cannabis into a Suffolk prison will take place in November.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 15) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link was 31-year-old Kellie Puddephatt, of no fixed address.
She pleaded not guilty to conveying a quantity of cannabis and a SIM card into HMP Highpoint at Stradishall on November 24 2018.
Her trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing November 8 this year.