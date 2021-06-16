Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Suffolk prison

Published: 7:30 AM June 16, 2021

Kellie Puddephatt, of no fixed address, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court via video link. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a woman accused of trying to smuggle cannabis into a Suffolk prison will take place in November.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 15) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link was 31-year-old Kellie Puddephatt, of no fixed address.

She pleaded not guilty to conveying a quantity of cannabis and a SIM card into HMP Highpoint at Stradishall on November 24 2018.

Her trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing November 8 this year.