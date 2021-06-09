Woman cyclist in her 80s suffers head injuries in collision
A woman cyclist in her 80s is in hospital with head injuries after a serious crash in Essex this morning.
Officers are currently on the scene of the incident and have closed Braintree Road in Cressing in both directions outside the Jet petrol station close to the junction with Jeffrey's Road.
The road closure is expected to be in place until at least mid-afternoon.
The closure takes in Cressing Primary School and Essex Police have been in touch with the school and they are making additional plans for end-of-school pick ups should the closure remain in place at that stage.
An Essex Police spokesman said the serious collision happened at around 9.30am.
He said: "A cyclist aged in her 80s has been taken to hospital with head injuries.
"No arrests have been made and we are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident."
