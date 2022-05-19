Woman tells court of alleged attack at hands of ex-partner

The trial of Anthony Andrews is continuing at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A woman has told a jury how her former partner threw a china mug at her while subject to a court order banning him from going to her home.

The alleged victim gave evidence on Wednesday in the trial of Anthony Andrews, 32, who has denied unlawfully wounding the woman in September 2021 and assaulting her by beating in January 2022.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Andrews, who had been in an on-off relationship with the woman for around 11 years, was made the subject of a non-molestation order on May 21 last year.

The woman told the jury she heard a knock on the door on September 11, 2021, and was expecting her mother so opened the door.

Andrews, of Chestnut Way, Colchester, then came barging in and went straight into the kitchen at the woman's two-bed house, she told the jury from the witness box.

The woman said Andrews appeared drunk and she told him: "You've got to go."

There was a mug in the kitchen with some leftover wine in it, and the woman told the jury she was then struck on the head with it.

The mug, which smashed, caused a cut above the woman's eye and she described blood coming from the wound.

She told the jury she still has a scar from the injury.

The woman said she did go to the hospital the day after the alleged incident but told doctors it was an accident.

In January this year, the woman told the jury that Andrews returned to her home and again appeared drunk.

She said he was carrying a bottle and "slurring his words" and seemed "agitated and aggressive".

The woman said she told Andrews he had to leave but he swore at her.

The police were called but on his way out of the house, Andrews elbowed the woman in the face and pushed her out of the way, the court heard.

But the woman admitted to her barrister Mitchell Cohen that she did not believe Andrews meant to deliberately elbow her but claimed the push was deliberate.

Andrews pleaded guilty to breaching the non-molestation order in September 2021 and January 2022 but has denied being violent towards his former partner.

The trial continues.