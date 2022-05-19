News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman tells court of alleged attack at hands of ex-partner

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM May 19, 2022
Paul Kesterton, 61, will be tried for sexually assaulting a teenage girl at Ipswich Crown Court next year.

The trial of Anthony Andrews is continuing at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A woman has told a jury how her former partner threw a china mug at her while subject to a court order banning him from going to her home. 

The alleged victim gave evidence on Wednesday in the trial of Anthony Andrews, 32, who has denied unlawfully wounding the woman in September 2021 and assaulting her by beating in January 2022.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Andrews, who had been in an on-off relationship with the woman for around 11 years, was made the subject of a non-molestation order on May 21 last year. 

The woman told the jury she heard a knock on the door on September 11, 2021, and was expecting her mother so opened the door. 

Andrews, of Chestnut Way, Colchester, then came barging in and went straight into the kitchen at the woman's two-bed house, she told the jury from the witness box. 

The woman said Andrews appeared drunk and she told him: "You've got to go."

There was a mug in the kitchen with some leftover wine in it, and the woman told the jury she was then struck on the head with it. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash
  2. 2 Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian
  3. 3 Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel
  1. 4 Town take up option on Tyreece Simpson... plus two other youngsters update
  2. 5 'Like a Halloween scene' - huge caterpillar webs engulf hedges
  3. 6 Police release picture of man after dog walker threatened in Sudbury
  4. 7 £1.5million project set to turn north Essex towns into giant gaming areas
  5. 8 Suffolk celebrates! Full list of county's 185 street parties for the Queen's jubilee
  6. 9 New curator appointed at Suffolk tourist attraction
  7. 10 River turns white after limestone powder spillage

The mug, which smashed, caused a cut above the woman's eye and she described blood coming from the wound. 

She told the jury she still has a scar from the injury. 

The woman said she did go to the hospital the day after the alleged incident but told doctors it was an accident. 

In January this year, the woman told the jury that Andrews returned to her home and again appeared drunk. 

She said he was carrying a bottle and "slurring his words" and seemed "agitated and aggressive". 

The woman said she told Andrews he had to leave but he swore at her. 

The police were called but on his way out of the house, Andrews elbowed the woman in the face and pushed her out of the way, the court heard. 

But the woman admitted to her barrister Mitchell Cohen that she did not believe Andrews meant to deliberately elbow her but claimed the push was deliberate. 

Andrews pleaded guilty to breaching the non-molestation order in September 2021 and January 2022 but has denied being violent towards his former partner.

The trial continues.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The Kitchen@Martello Park, Felixstowe, has opened its doors

East Suffolk Council

Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Shrubland Hall

Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Lavender in Abbey Gardens

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
This four-bedroom coastguards cottage with a sea view is for sale for £295k

Coastguard

Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon