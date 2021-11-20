Woman who tried to smuggle drugs into Suffolk jail avoids prison

Kellie Puddephatt avoided prison for trying to smuggle cannabis into HMP Highpoint - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

A woman who attempted to smuggle cannabis into a Suffolk jail has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Kellie Puddephatt, 31, was due to stand trial this week after pleading not guilty to conveying a quantity of cannabis and a SIM card into HMP Highpoint at Stradishall, near Newmarket.

But on Thursday she changed her pleas to guilty and appeared before Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for the two offences.

The court heard that on November 24, 2018, Puddephatt, of no fixed address, attended the jail to see a serving prisoner when a drug dog began sniffing at her chest and bra area.

A 10cm by 5cm parcel was discovered on Puddephatt and found to contain 30kg of cannabis. A SIM card for a mobile phone was also found.

Judge Levett said he found Puddephatt's story that two men picked her up, gave her a package and took her to the prison "quite difficult to believe".

But the judge did highlight the length of time it has taken to get the case to court given that Puddephatt has been back to court six times between this offending and her sentence.

Judge Levett said such long delays "cause injustice on everyone's part" - especially in these types of cases.

He added that "unjustified delays should be avoided at all costs".

Puddephatt was handed 15 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a 18-month drug rehabilitation requirement.