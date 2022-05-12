Woman who died after crash on A120 named by police

An 84 year old woman who died following a crash on the A120 near Wix has been named as Sadie Sims - Credit: Google Maps

An 84-year-old woman who died following a collision on the A120 near Wix has been named by police.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, March 30.

Sadie Sims was a passenger in a silver Daihatsu that was involved in the crash.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but she died on Sunday, April 3.

Officers from Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact them quoting incident number 345 of March 30.

