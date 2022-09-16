News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two knocked unconscious after assault near town centre

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:58 PM September 16, 2022
Two women were knocked unconscious in Clacton

Two women were knocked unconscious during an assault in Clacton. 

Officers were called to reports of a fight at the junction on Pier Avenue and Station Road at about 10.45pm on Sunday, August 28. 

It has been reported to Essex Police that two people were waiting for a taxi when an argument broke out with a group of men and women. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The incident escalated and two women were assaulted and knocked unconscious."

A man also suffered a head injury. 

Their injuries were neither life-threatening or life-changing. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the reference 42/225423/22.


