Two knocked unconscious after assault near town centre
Published: 4:58 PM September 16, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Two women were knocked unconscious during an assault in Clacton.
Officers were called to reports of a fight at the junction on Pier Avenue and Station Road at about 10.45pm on Sunday, August 28.
It has been reported to Essex Police that two people were waiting for a taxi when an argument broke out with a group of men and women.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The incident escalated and two women were assaulted and knocked unconscious."
A man also suffered a head injury.
Their injuries were neither life-threatening or life-changing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the reference 42/225423/22.