Two knocked unconscious after assault near town centre

Two women were knocked unconscious in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

Two women were knocked unconscious during an assault in Clacton.

Officers were called to reports of a fight at the junction on Pier Avenue and Station Road at about 10.45pm on Sunday, August 28.

It has been reported to Essex Police that two people were waiting for a taxi when an argument broke out with a group of men and women.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The incident escalated and two women were assaulted and knocked unconscious."

A man also suffered a head injury.

Their injuries were neither life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the reference 42/225423/22.



