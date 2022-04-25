500 litres of diesel stolen from mobile irrigation pump in Suffolk village

Around 500 litres of diesel was stolen from a mobile irrigation system near Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

Around 500 litres of diesel have been stolen from a mobile irrigation pump near Woodbridge.

The irrigation system on Woodbridge Road in Butley was targeted sometime between 4.30pm on Saturday, April 23 and 4.30pm on Sunday, April 24.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that around 500 litres of diesel was stolen by an unknown offender.

Anyone with any information about this theft or who witnessed any suspicious activity is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/24447/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

