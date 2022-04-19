Man sat and drank cup of tea during Woodbridge distraction burglary

Residents are being urged to be alert to cold callers after a man sat with and drank a cup of team with another man during a distraction burglary - Credit: PA

A burglar sat and drank a cup of tea with his victim before stealing loose change from a home in Woodbridge.

The distraction burglary happened on Saturday, April 16, between 3pm and 5pm at a property in Cumberland Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown male has knocked on the victim's door and told the carer he was a friend and gave details about the homeowner.

"The suspect sat with the victim and they had a cup of tea.

"The suspect has then asked to use the toilet and went upstairs. The carer found the male suspect in a bedroom.

"The suspect was asked to leave, but after the carer did not hear the front door close, the suspect was found hiding behind a door in a downstairs room.

"The male suspect was escorted from the home."

It is thought some loose change was stolen.

The man has been described as white, English speaking and between 30 and 50 years of age.

He has short dark hair, a very large paunch belly, and is not very tall. He was wearing shorts, work type boots and a gilet.

He was carrying two plastic bags and two knapsacks.

Detectives are now urging residents to be alert for cold callers after receiving a report that entry had be gained to a home under false pretences.

Anyone with any information about this crime is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/23088/22.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form

