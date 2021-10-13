Trial of Woodbridge father and son facing firearms offences may be delayed

Published: 6:00 AM October 13, 2021

The trial of a Woodbridge father and son accused of firearms offences which was due to take place next week may not be able to go ahead because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial of Crispin Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, of Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge is due to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 18, but may have to be adjourned.

At a case management hearing on Tuesday (October 12), Judge Emma Peters told the men that as they are on bail their case might have to be taken out of the court list next week to make way for a more pressing case.

She apologised to the men and blamed pressures on the court caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At an earlier hearing the pair pleaded not guilty to possession of a shotgun disguised as a walking stick and possession of a shortened shotgun under the Firearms Act.

The registered gun dealer and his son, a “servant” on the firearms licence, were arrested after a search of their home on Friday, October 16 last year.

About 30 homes were evacuated when the bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field following the discovery of “unknown chemicals”.

The court heard that neither of the defendants have any previous convictions.

The men are on conditional bail and their trial is expected to last five days.