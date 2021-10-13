Trial of Woodbridge father and son facing firearms offences may be delayed
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a Woodbridge father and son accused of firearms offences which was due to take place next week may not be able to go ahead because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The trial of Crispin Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, of Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge is due to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 18, but may have to be adjourned.
At a case management hearing on Tuesday (October 12), Judge Emma Peters told the men that as they are on bail their case might have to be taken out of the court list next week to make way for a more pressing case.
She apologised to the men and blamed pressures on the court caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
At an earlier hearing the pair pleaded not guilty to possession of a shotgun disguised as a walking stick and possession of a shortened shotgun under the Firearms Act.
The registered gun dealer and his son, a “servant” on the firearms licence, were arrested after a search of their home on Friday, October 16 last year.
About 30 homes were evacuated when the bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field following the discovery of “unknown chemicals”.
Most Read
- 1 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
- 2 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
- 3 Colchester Met Police officer cleared over moped rider's death
- 4 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
- 5 'Together we can make Portman Road a fortress' - Ashton's call to fans
- 6 Woman, 85, has 'appalling' three hour wait for ambulance
- 7 'Lives lost and families destroyed' - call for action over bridge deaths
- 8 Find out how you can get from Ipswich to London by train for just £5
- 9 Eight in seven... How Bonne's form compares to previous red-hot goal streaks
- 10 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
The court heard that neither of the defendants have any previous convictions.
The men are on conditional bail and their trial is expected to last five days.