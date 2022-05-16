News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It riles me to the core' - Anger as sofas dumped near Suffolk beauty spot

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:27 PM May 16, 2022
A number of furniture including a sofa was dumped near a beauty spot in Woodbridge, Suffolk

A number of furniture including a sofa was dumped near a beauty spot in Woodbridge - Credit: Alona Ochert

Residents have been left angered after a large amount of furniture was found fly-tipped near a beauty spot in Woodbridge. 

A three-seater leather sofa, microwave, camp bed and bathroom cabinet were among some of the items dumped in the car park near the National Trust's Kyson Hill site.

The rubbish was found on Sunday afternoon.

A number of items were dumped near the car park

A number of items were dumped near the car park - Credit: Alona Ochert

Alona Ochert, who discovered the fly-tipping said: "It riles me to the core.

"It’s so totally disheartening that somebody has so little respect for wildlife, nature and the community and will sink to such depths as to use a beautiful heathland in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to tip their rubbish simply because they couldn’t be bothered to drive the three miles to the council dump.

"My teenage son has been helping run Beachwatch beach cleans since he was 10 years old.

Residents were left angered by the rubbish that was dumped in Woodbridge

Residents were left angered by the rubbish that was dumped in Woodbridge - Credit: Alona Ochert

"During lockdown he would take a litter picker and rubbish bags out with him and come back with a full bag after every walk.

"Our future generations inherit either our ignorance or wisdom and learn from our mistakes.

"It is up to us to decide which lessons we pass on."

