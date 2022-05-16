'It riles me to the core' - Anger as sofas dumped near Suffolk beauty spot
- Credit: Alona Ochert
Residents have been left angered after a large amount of furniture was found fly-tipped near a beauty spot in Woodbridge.
A three-seater leather sofa, microwave, camp bed and bathroom cabinet were among some of the items dumped in the car park near the National Trust's Kyson Hill site.
The rubbish was found on Sunday afternoon.
Alona Ochert, who discovered the fly-tipping said: "It riles me to the core.
"It’s so totally disheartening that somebody has so little respect for wildlife, nature and the community and will sink to such depths as to use a beautiful heathland in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to tip their rubbish simply because they couldn’t be bothered to drive the three miles to the council dump.
"My teenage son has been helping run Beachwatch beach cleans since he was 10 years old.
"During lockdown he would take a litter picker and rubbish bags out with him and come back with a full bag after every walk.
"Our future generations inherit either our ignorance or wisdom and learn from our mistakes.
"It is up to us to decide which lessons we pass on."