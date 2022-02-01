News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wanted Suffolk prisoner arrested after spending three weeks on the run

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:53 PM February 1, 2022
Alexander Bowes, age 31 has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison

Alexander Bowes, aged 31, has been arrested after he absconded from Hollesley Bay prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A man who absconded from a Suffolk prison has been arrested after being missing for three weeks. 

Alexander Bowes, aged 31, was reported missing from Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, on Wednesday, December 22. 

Bowes, who is serving a three year and six month sentence for robbery, was arrested in Kent on January 12. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said he has now been returned to the prison system. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News

