Man with 'unenviable record' is jailed for biting police

Published: 7:30 AM March 12, 2021

A Woodbridge man who bit two police officers as they arrested him has been jailed for a year.

Police attended an address in Peterhouse Crescent, Woodbridge, on February 2 this year following allegations of a domestic incident, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Three officers went to the house and were told that 37-year-old Timothy Richardson was upstairs.

Richardson said he was changing clothes but when he did not come down, an officer went upstairs, prosecutor Kate Davey told the court.

Richardson was aggressive and abusive towards the officer and swore at him, the court heard.

The officer began to lead Richardson down the stairs but he tensed up, causing the pair to tumble down the steps together, Ms Davey said.

Richardson then bit the officer on the wrist, leaving teeth marks, the court heard.

The two other officers became involved and when they were trying to escort him from the property, he bit a different officer on the hand, again leaving teeth marks.

No action was taken in relation to the alleged domestic incident, the court heard.

The assaults put Richardson in breach of a suspended sentence, which was imposed for affray after he made serious threats to police, including threatening to shoot them during an incident in April 2020.

The court heard that Richardson has 26 previous convictions for 72 offences, including many assaults on police officers.

Richardson previously pleaded guilty to two assaults on emergency workers and admitted the breach of his suspended sentence.

Charlotte Hughes, mitigating, said Richardson was anxious about police officers entering the property due to his sister's illness.

She said: "He does accept that his behaviour on that occasion was wrong."

Miss Hughes said that drug taking and mental health issues "have played a central role in Mr Richardson's life to this point".

She added that Richardson started a landscaping business in November 2020.

Judge Emma Peters said Richardson had an "unenviable record" of relevant previous convictions "spanning decades".

She said: "Many of them are for assaults on police, obstructing police or public order offences with police involved."

The judge sentenced Richardson to a total of 12 months' imprisonment.

No compensation or costs were awarded.







